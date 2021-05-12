Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 208,943 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,943 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 7.70% of Stratasys worth $112,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 123,926 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,479,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 639,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stratasys by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 61,133 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,353. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSYS. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

