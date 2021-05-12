Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,291,045 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291,045 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cerus worth $80,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cerus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 19.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,820,000 after buying an additional 2,177,974 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cerus by 20.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cerus by 96.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 137,153 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of CERS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 49,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,773. The company has a market cap of $944.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $187,131.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $151,684.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,913,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,434.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,662 shares of company stock worth $1,573,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

