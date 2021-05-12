Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 105,892 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,892 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $339,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.27. 26,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,844. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

