Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 165.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,012,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,051,000 after acquiring an additional 131,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,600,000 after purchasing an additional 246,997 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,888,000 after purchasing an additional 462,388 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 741,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 64,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

