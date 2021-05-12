Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in SFL by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 134,143 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SFL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

SFL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

