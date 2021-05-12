Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,653 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $297,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

