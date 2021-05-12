Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after buying an additional 412,932 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,425,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETS stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $599.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

