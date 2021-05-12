Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 69,000 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 269,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

