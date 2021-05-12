NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 1,100 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares in the company, valued at $189,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.20 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

