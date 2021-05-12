NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 57,500 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

