NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $734,000 Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth about $8,096,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on INT. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $163,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,135.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,628 shares of company stock worth $3,150,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.