NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 96.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,146,000 after purchasing an additional 223,365 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 118.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 119.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.