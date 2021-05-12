NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $121,000 in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,187 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

