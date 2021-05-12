NOIA Network (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89.37 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00084213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $588.38 or 0.01066506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00070046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00110496 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.78 or 0.10277100 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

