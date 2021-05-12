North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce $132.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.80 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $555.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.91 million to $626.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $560.30 million to $679.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0323 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

