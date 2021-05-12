North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,987. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.28.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 81.10% and a return on equity of 1,101.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.