Northern Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,521 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

VV stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $190.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

