Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $14.59 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,837 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.97. The company had a trading volume of 110,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

