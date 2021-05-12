NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NortonLifeLock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 194191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

