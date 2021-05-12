NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.08, but opened at $21.78. NortonLifeLock shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 35,520 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

