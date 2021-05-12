Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

