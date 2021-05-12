Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $599,619.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.41 or 0.00556361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00247316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.02 or 0.01204800 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00033747 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco.

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

