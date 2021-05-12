NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NuVasive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

