Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NUW traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,652. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

