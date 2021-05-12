Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of JEMD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.07. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

