Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of JRO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 91,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,872.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,384 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $41,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,161 shares of company stock worth $2,438,110 over the last ninety days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

