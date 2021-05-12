Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NID traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. 59,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

