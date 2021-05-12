Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NXP traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 49,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

