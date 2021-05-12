NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) has been assigned a C$3.50 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVA. ATB Capital lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

Shares of NVA stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.62. 1,035,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06. The stock has a market cap of C$591.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.54. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$124.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

