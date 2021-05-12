Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Jorn Rausing Purchases 660,777 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Jorn Rausing bought 660,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67).

Jorn Rausing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Jorn Rausing bought 818,614 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,989 ($25.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,282,232.46 ($21,272,840.95).

On Monday, March 22nd, Jorn Rausing sold 65,256 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,928 ($25.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,860.23 ($24.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,109.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,304.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,476.43 ($32.35).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

