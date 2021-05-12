Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 1,186,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 74,492,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ocugen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,607 shares of company stock worth $8,390,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,797 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 169,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

