Offshift 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $326,800.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $326,800.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00005215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,588.03 or 1.00762056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00047200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00011077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.55 or 0.00220329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001850 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

