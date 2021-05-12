OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.

NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,191. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OFS. Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

