Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.71

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 1808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLK. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $5,477,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

