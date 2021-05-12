Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.85 million, a PE ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

