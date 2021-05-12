Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. Omeros has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,384 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.