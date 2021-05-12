On Track Innovations (OTIVF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 32.63%.

OTIVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,571. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and a complete Payment System as a Service (PSaaS).

