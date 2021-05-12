OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%.

Shares of OCFT stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 1,784,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC lowered their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

