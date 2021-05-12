ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

OKE stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

