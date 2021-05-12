Onex (ONEXF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

Get Onex alerts:

ONEXF opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. Onex has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $69.88.

ONEXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.