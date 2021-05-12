Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPRO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. 1,183,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

