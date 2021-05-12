Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Shares of OPNT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,526. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a P/E ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. Company insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.