Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE:BWA opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,624 shares of company stock worth $3,714,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

