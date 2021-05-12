Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2021 earnings at $35.38 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,247.68 on Monday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,385.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,178.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

