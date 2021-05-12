Oppenheimer Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $500.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $462.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.25. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $263.83 and a 52-week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

