OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.52. OptimumBank shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 14,488 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

