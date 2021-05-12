Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director R Carter Pate Acquires 855 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director R Carter Pate acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $14,312.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,951.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. 40,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 126,603 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

