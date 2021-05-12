Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

ORAN opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Orange has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

