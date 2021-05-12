Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.51

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $304.61 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

