Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCDX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.19 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $126,784,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

